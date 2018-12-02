Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah was an American rock group from the 1970s.

The preceding incarnation was named Aliotta Haynes, a trio composed of bassist Mitch Aliotta, drummer Ted Aliotta, and guitarist Skip Haynes. Ted departed after their debut album, Aliotta Haynes Music, and was replaced by John Jeremiah. As Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, their eponymous album was their last for the Ampex label.

The band scored a popular regional hit in the Chicago, Illinois area in 1971 with the title track of their follow-up album, Lake Shore Drive, a tribute to the lakefront highway in Chicago.

The initials "LSD" are occasionally used in Chicago vernacular to refer to the highway (although it is sometimes referred to as the Outer Drive to distinguish it from Inner Lake Shore Drive, which extends from Ohio St. to Hollywood Ave.).[citation needed] Elsewhere, LSD is better known as the initials of the name of a hallucinogenic drug. Skip Haynes claims "Lake Shore Drive" has no drug references whatsoever, unlike "The Snow Queen," which referenced the up and downsides of cocaine usage.