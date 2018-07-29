Constantin Christian DedekindBorn 2 April 1628. Died 1715
Biography (Wikipedia)
Constantin Christian Dedekind (2 April 1628 – 1715) was a German poet, dramatist, librettist, composer and bass singer of the Baroque era.
"Der Herr ist mein Hirte" Concerto for Soprano, Violin & Continuo
