Modestep
Modestep Biography (Wikipedia)
Modestep are a dubstep and electronic rock band from London that formed in 2010. Their debut album Evolution Theory was released on 11 February 2013, including its five singles: "Feel Good", "Sunlight", "To the Stars", "Show Me a Sign" and "Another Day". Modestep's second album, London Road, was released on 25 May 2015.
Modestep Tracks
By My Side
Modestep
Snake
Modestep
Circles (feat. Skindred)
Modestep
Higher (Oliverse Remix)
Modestep
Sunlight
Modestep
Sing (Spag Heddy Remix)
Modestep
Make You Mine
Teddy Killerz
Sing (Rude Kid Remix) (feat. Discarda, Teddy Music & Solange)
Modestep
Rainbow (Original Sin Remix)
Modestep
Another Day (Smooth Remix) (feat. Popeska)
Modestep
Feel Alive
Modestep
Rainbow (Dismantle Remix)
Modestep
Make You Mine (Subzero Remix)
Modestep
Rainbow (feat. The Partysquad)
Modestep
To The Stars
Modestep
Seams (Glastonbury 2015)
Modestep
Machines (Mefjus Remix)
Modestep
Rainbow (Original Sin Remix)
Modestep
Rainbow (Dismantle Remix)
Modestep
Los Angeles (Protohype remix) (feat. Modestep)
Dirtyphonics
Machines
Modestep
Show Me A Sign
Modestep
Feel Good (1Xtra Live Lounge, 12 Aug 2011)
Modestep
Praying For Silence (feat. Document One)
Modestep
Take It All
Modestep
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Global Gathering: 2013
Stratford-Upon-Avon
26
Jul
2013
Global Gathering: 2013
Stratford-Upon-Avon
Download: 2013
Donington Park
14
Jun
2013
Download: 2013
Donington Park
