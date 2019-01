Modestep are a dubstep and electronic rock band from London that formed in 2010. Their debut album Evolution Theory was released on 11 February 2013, including its five singles: "Feel Good", "Sunlight", "To the Stars", "Show Me a Sign" and "Another Day". Modestep's second album, London Road, was released on 25 May 2015.

