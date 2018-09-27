Jasmine Ying Thompson (born 8 November 2000) is an English singer and YouTube celebrity. Thompson began her career at the age of ten by filming herself singing and uploading the videos to YouTube. In 2014, she was featured on German deep house producer Robin Schulz's song "Sun Goes Down". This song charted within the top 10 in multiple countries including Australia, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. As of May 2018, her YouTube channel has over 3.1 million subscribers and over 530 million views.

Her acoustic cover version of Chaka Khan's original "Ain't Nobody" reached number 32 on the UK Singles Chart; this success led to the song being featured in an advertisement by Sainsbury's. The remixed version from Thompson was then remixed by DJ Felix Jaehn in 2015 and became a huge hit, peaking at number 2 in the UK, and charting in several other countries. Her voice has been described as "eerie", "soft" and "incandescent".