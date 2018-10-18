Edward Theodore Riley (born October 8, 1967) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist credited with the creation of the new jack swing genre. (Riley credits Barry Michael Cooper for giving it its name.) He fused hip hop and R&B in his production work with artists including Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Doug E. Fresh, Today, Heavy D & the Boyz, Hi-Five, Men of Vizion and Profyle, as well as his spearheaded groups Guy and Blackstreet. Riley's consistency and drum ideas had some influence on modern-day R&B, which since him contained more samples and rapping segments as well as singing, a practice which in part was reminiscent of the Jackson family. Along with Neo Soul style of singers such as Marvin Gaye, he has had a seminal influence on gospel and R&B music, which became more open to using rap and sound effects in their recordings.