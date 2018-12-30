Antara Mitra (born 10 July 1987) is an Indian singer. Mitra came to limelight when she became a contestant in the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 2 in 2006. Mitra become more well-known and got recognition after the release of her duets Gerua and Janam Janam with Arijit Singh. She also received significant amount of Indian media coverage for her singing of the Dilwale songs. Her Baby Jaan song from Bhaijaan Elo Re starring Bengali superstar Shakib Khan received an overwhelming response on YouTube, and created a record of becoming the fastest Bengali language video track to reach 1 million views on Youtube .