Rachid Taha (Arabic: رشيد طه‎ Rashīd Ṭaha; 18 September 1958 – 12 September 2018) was an Algerian singer and activist based in France described as "sonically adventurous". His music was influenced by many different styles including rock, electronic, punk and raï.

