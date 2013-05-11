Evelina Sašenko-Statulevičienė (Polish: Ewelina Saszenko, Ukrainian: Евеліна Сашенко, born 26 July 1987 in Rūdiškės) is a Lithuanian jazz singer of Polish-Ukrainian descent, who was born and lives in Lithuania. She represented Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 with the song "C'est ma vie". She is also known for participating in various television projects. During her participation in the 2011 Eurovision, she wanted to participate under her Polish name, Ewelina Saszenko.

Sašenko was born into Polish-Ukrainian family from the Vilnius Region. She is currently studying in the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre. Sašenko started her music career as a child. She is a prize winner of Dainų dainelė, the national Lithuanian children music festival. In 2009, she participated in the LTV opera contest Triumfo arka gaining fame and recognition. In the 2010 Lithuanian Eurovision national final Sašenko reached the 3rd place. A year later she won the national final. She finished in 19th place in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Düsseldorf, Germany.