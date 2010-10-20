Steve Dobrogosz (born 26 January 1956 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania) is an American composer, songwriter and pianist.

Dobrogosz is the son of Walter Dobrogosz and Donna Bartone and grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina and attended Jesse O. Sanderson High School. He studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, and afterwards moved to Stockholm, Sweden in 1978, where he began recording and performing. Dobrogosz continues to reside in Stockholm.

Dobrogosz's over 1000 compositions span several genres, including jazz, pop, and classical. He has written a number of popular choral compositions, including Mass (1992) which has been performed in over 40 countries.

He has collaborated with singers such as Radka Toneff, Jeanette Lindström, Berit Andersson and more recently with Anna Christoffersson[1]. His albums with Christoffersson, It's Always You and Rivertime, were nominated for the Swedish Grammy Award in the jazz album category. His 1982 album with Radka Toneff, Fairy Tales, was named best Norwegian album of all time in a 2012 Norwegian artist poll.