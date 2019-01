Movement (stylised as MOVEMENT) are an Australian minimal soul trio, blending R&B and ambient music. They consist of Lewis Wade on vocals and keyboards, and Jesse James Ward on bass guitar, synthesisers and vocals. Their self-titled debut extended play was released in May 2014 via Modular Recordings.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia