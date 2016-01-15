MovementTrio from Sydney. Formed November 2011
Movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04dc4a54-1126-4a4d-8535-e2c163645471
Movement Biography (Wikipedia)
Movement (stylised as MOVEMENT) are an Australian minimal soul trio, blending R&B and ambient music. They consist of Lewis Wade on vocals and keyboards, and Jesse James Ward on bass guitar, synthesisers and vocals. Their self-titled debut extended play was released in May 2014 via Modular Recordings.
Movement Tracks
Like Lust
Movement
Like Lust
Like Lust
Last played on
Ivory
Movement
Ivory
Ivory
Last played on
Us
Movement
Us
Us
Last played on
