Normani Kordei Hamilton (born May 31, 1996), recording mononymously as Normani, is an American singer, songwriter and dancer. She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, formed on the second season of The X Factor US in 2012. In 2017, she was a contestant in season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. Her first single as a soloist, the duet "Love Lies" with singer Khalid recorded for the soundtrack of the movie Love, Simon, reached number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100. She is currently working on her debut solo album and is set to be released in early 2019.