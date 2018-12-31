NormaniNormani Kordei Hamilton, of Fifth Harmony. Born 31 May 1996
Normani
1996-05-31
Normani Biography (Wikipedia)
Normani Kordei Hamilton (born May 31, 1996), recording mononymously as Normani, is an American singer, songwriter and dancer. She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, formed on the second season of The X Factor US in 2012. In 2017, she was a contestant in season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. Her first single as a soloist, the duet "Love Lies" with singer Khalid recorded for the soundtrack of the movie Love, Simon, reached number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100. She is currently working on her debut solo album and is set to be released in early 2019.
Normani Tracks
Checklist (feat. Wizkid)
Normani
Checklist (feat. Wizkid)
Checklist (feat. Wizkid)
Love Lies
Khalid
Love Lies
Love Lies
Love Lies
Khalid
Love Lies
Love Lies
Waves (feat. 6LACK)
Normani
Waves (feat. 6LACK)
Waves (feat. 6LACK)
Slow Down
Normani
Slow Down
Slow Down
