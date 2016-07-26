Seán PottsBorn 1930. Died 11 February 2014
Seán Potts
1930
Seán Potts Biography (Wikipedia)
Seán Desmond Potts (5 October 1930 – 11 February 2014) was an Irish musician. Born in The Liberties, Dublin, he was best known for his tin whistle playing and his long history with The Chieftains (from 1962 to 1979).
Seán Potts Tracks
The Pretty Girls Of Mayo/Sporting Nell
Seán Potts
The Pretty Girls Of Mayo/Sporting Nell
The Pretty Girls Of Mayo/Sporting Nell
Geaftai Baile Bui
Seán Potts
Geaftai Baile Bui
Geaftai Baile Bui
Eibhli Gheal Chiuin
Seán Potts
Eibhli Gheal Chiuin
Eibhli Gheal Chiuin
Cailleach An Airgid
Seán Potts
Cailleach An Airgid
Cailleach An Airgid
The Hollybush, Miss Monaghan's
Seán Potts
The Hollybush, Miss Monaghan's
Jackson's / Moloney's
Seán Potts
Jackson's / Moloney's
Jackson's / Moloney's
An Chèad Mhàirt den Fhòmhar
Seán Potts
An Chèad Mhàirt den Fhòmhar
An Chèad Mhàirt den Fhòmhar
Cailleadh an Airgid, Garrett Barry's
Seán Potts
Cailleadh an Airgid, Garrett Barry's
The Wexford Hornpipe, Byrne's
Seán Potts
The Wexford Hornpipe, Byrne's
Aisling Ghaeal
Seán Potts
Aisling Ghaeal
Aisling Ghaeal
Jenny Picking Cockles / The West Wind
Seán Potts
Jenny Picking Cockles / The West Wind
Jenny Picking Cockles / The West Wind
