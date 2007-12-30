Garth EdmundsonBorn 11 April 1892. Died 2 April 1971
Garth Edmundson
Garth Edmundson Biography (Wikipedia)
Garth C. Edmundson (b. 11 Apr 1892, Pennsylvania; d. 2 Apr 1971, New Castle, Pennsylvania) was an American organist, composer, music director, and music teacher.
Garth Edmundson Tracks
Toccata - Prelude on Vom Himmel hoch
