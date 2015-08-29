Noel DaCostaBorn 1929. Died 29 April 2002
Noel DaCosta
1929
Noel DaCosta Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel G. DaCosta (December 24, 1929 – April 29, 2002) was a Nigerian-Jamaican composer, jazz violinist, and choral conductor.
Noel DaCosta Tracks
Give Her What She Wants
Noel DaCosta
Give Her What She Wants
My kind Of Love
Noel DaCosta
My kind Of Love
