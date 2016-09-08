Ivo MalecBorn 30 March 1925
Ivo Malec
1925-03-30
Ivo Malec Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivo Malec (born 30 March 1925 in Zagreb) is a Croatian-born French composer, music educator and conductor. One of the earliest Yugoslav composers to obtain high international regard, his works have been performed by symphony orchestras throughout Europe and North America.
