Tommy LadnierAmerican jazz trumpeter. Born 28 May 1900. Died 4 June 1939
Tommy Ladnier
1900-05-28
Tommy Ladnier Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas James Ladnier (May 28, 1900 – June 4, 1939) was an American jazz trumpeter. French jazz critic Hugues Panassié rated him second only to Louis Armstrong.
