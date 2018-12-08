David GarrickBorn 12 September 1945. Died 23 August 2013
David Garrick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04c8fd63-ebd8-4aa6-b842-a82254729efe
David Garrick Biography (Wikipedia)
David Garrick (12 September 1945 – 23 August 2013) was an English singer who was best known for his 1966 pop hit single, "Dear Mrs. Applebee".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Garrick Tracks
Sort by
Lady Jane
David Garrick
Lady Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Jane
Last played on
Dear Mrs Applebee
David Garrick
Dear Mrs Applebee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Mrs Applebee
Last played on
Go
David Garrick
Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go
Last played on
David Garrick Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist