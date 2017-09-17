Stephen WilkinsonEnglish choral conductor. Born 29 April 1919
Stephen Wilkinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1919-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04c8e691-671e-4201-bd31-46a5c89f7aa3
Stephen Wilkinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Wilkinson MBE (born 29 April 1919) is an English choral conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Wilkinson Tracks
Sort by
Grantchester
Stephen Wilkinson
Grantchester
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkc15.jpglink
Grantchester
Last played on
Jolly Jankyn
Stephen Wilkinson
Jolly Jankyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vj7fy.jpglink
Jolly Jankyn
Last played on
Back to artist