Mark Benton (born 16 November 1965) is an English actor, known for his roles as Eddie in Early Doors, Howard in Northern Lights and Martin Pond in Barbara. Benton has also starred in BBC One drama, Waterloo Road as maths teacher, Daniel Chalk from 2011 to 2013 and again in 2014.

In 2013, Benton took part in Strictly Come Dancing and in 2015, he hosted daytime game show The Edge.