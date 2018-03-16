Cactus World NewsFormed April 1984
Cactus World News
1984-04
Cactus World News Biography (Wikipedia)
Cactus World News is an Irish rock band formed in Dublin in April 1984. Founded by Frank Kearns (guitar) and Eoin McEvoy (vocals), the first full stable lineup also included Wayne Sheehy (drums) and Fergal MacAndris (bass). They reformed in 2011 with a new lineup of Kearns, Sheehy and MacAndris, with Eoin Scott and Eoin Watkins. Their early influences were The Clash, Ramones, Talking Heads, U2, The Waterboys and R.E.M.[citation needed]
Cactus World News Tracks
Worlds Apart
Cactus World News
Worlds Apart
Worlds Apart
The Bridge
Cactus World News
The Bridge
The Bridge
