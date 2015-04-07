Forgotten SunriseFormed June 1992
Forgotten Sunrise
Forgotten Sunrise Biography
Forgotten Sunrise is an Estonian industrial/deathbeat band founded in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. Their sound has been compared to a mixture of Dead Can Dance, David Lynch, Katatonia, Celtic Frost and Clock DVA.
Forgotten Sunrise Tracks
Niit
Forgotten Sunrise
Niit
Niit
Your Everything
Forgotten Sunrise
Your Everything
