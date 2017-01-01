HumUS alternative rock band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 31 December 2000
Hum
Hum is an alternative rock band from Champaign, Illinois. They are best known for their 1995 radio hit "Stars". After initially disbanding in 2000, Hum were largely inactive (save for sporadic performances) until reuniting in 2015 for a series of short tours and, as of 2017, a forthcoming album of new material.
Stars
Chuma Chuma
blood sucking vampire
