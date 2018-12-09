Frederick S. Burton (born October 4, 1989), known professionally as Supa Bwe (pronounced boy/boo/buoy) is an American hip hop recording artist, producer, and audio engineer from the West Side of Chicago, Illinois. He released his debut album, Finally Dead on December 6, 2017 featuring Xavier Omar, Saba and more. The album premiered at number 3 on iTunes and has received critical acclaim from the likes of XXL, Hype Best, and many more.