Supa Bwe
Supa Bwe Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick S. Burton (born October 4, 1989), known professionally as Supa Bwe (pronounced boy/boo/buoy) is an American hip hop recording artist, producer, and audio engineer from the West Side of Chicago, Illinois. He released his debut album, Finally Dead on December 6, 2017 featuring Xavier Omar, Saba and more. The album premiered at number 3 on iTunes and has received critical acclaim from the likes of XXL, Hype Best, and many more.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Supa Bwe Tracks
Wala Cam (feat. Supa Bwe)
Chance the Rapper
Wala Cam (feat. Supa Bwe)
Wala Cam (feat. Supa Bwe)
