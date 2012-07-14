ProofUS rapper, member of D12. Born 2 October 1973. Died 11 April 2006
Proof
1973-10-02
Proof Biography (Wikipedia)
DeShaun Dupree Holton (October 2, 1973 – April 11, 2006), better known by his stage name Proof, was an American rapper and actor from Detroit, Michigan. During his career, he was a member of the groups 5 Elementz, Funky Cowboys, Promatic, Goon Sqwad and most notably, D12. He was a close childhood friend of rapper Eminem, who lived on the same block, and was often a hype man at his concerts. In April 2006, Proof was shot and killed during an altercation at the CCC nightclub in Detroit.
Proof Tracks
