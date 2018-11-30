Dillard & ClarkFormed 1968. Disbanded 1969
Dillard & Clark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04be10c4-073d-41dd-82b3-a1b1dcf18b21
Dillard & Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Dillard & Clark was a country rock duo which featured ex-Byrds member Gene Clark and bluegrass banjo player Doug Dillard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dillard & Clark Tracks
Sort by
Get It On Brother
Dillard & Clark
Get It On Brother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It On Brother
Last played on
The Radio Song
Dillard & Clark
The Radio Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Radio Song
Last played on
I Bowed My Head And Cried Holy
Dillard & Clark
I Bowed My Head And Cried Holy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Bowed My Head And Cried Holy
Last played on
Don't Let Me Down
Dillard & Clark
Don't Let Me Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Down
Last played on
So Sad
Dillard & Clark
So Sad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Sad
Last played on
Rocky Top
Dillard & Clark
Rocky Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocky Top
Last played on
Kansas City Southern
Dillard & Clark
Kansas City Southern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kansas City Southern
Last played on
In The Plan
Dillard & Clark
In The Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Plan
Last played on
Through the Morning, Through the Night
Dillard & Clark
Through the Morning, Through the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Leaves Here This Morning
Dillard & Clark
Train Leaves Here This Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Leaves Here This Morning
Performer
Last played on
Polly>
Dillard & Clark
Polly>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polly>
Last played on
Something's Wrong
Dillard & Clark
Something's Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something's Wrong
Last played on
Don't Come Rollin'
Dillard & Clark
Don't Come Rollin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Come Rollin'
Last played on
Why Not Your Baby
Dillard & Clark
Why Not Your Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Not Your Baby
Last played on
Out On The Side
Dillard & Clark
Out On The Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out On The Side
Last played on
No Longer A Sweetheart Of Mine
Dillard & Clark
No Longer A Sweetheart Of Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Longer A Sweetheart Of Mine
Last played on
Roll In My Sweet Baby's Arms
Dillard & Clark
Roll In My Sweet Baby's Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll In My Sweet Baby's Arms
Last played on
Dillard & Clark Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist