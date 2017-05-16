Paul RooneyUK musician/artist. Born 23 June 1967
1967-06-23
Paul Rooney (born 1967 in Liverpool) is an English musician-artist who works with music and words, primarily via records and video works.
Sunday Best
Spit Valve
Lucy Over Lancashire
