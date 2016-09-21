佐藤允彦Composer, arranger, musician, teacher. Born 1941
佐藤允彦
1941
Masahiko Satoh (佐藤 允彦 Satō Masahiko, born 6 October 1941) is a Japanese jazz pianist, composer and arranger.
Little Flower
Take It Easy
