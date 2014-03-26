Koffin KatsFormed June 2003
Koffin Kats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04bb4b4f-538c-4e54-bc1e-594825bde32a
Koffin Kats Tracks
Sort by
Giving Blood
Koffin Kats
Giving Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giving Blood
Last played on
Devil Tales
Koffin Kats
Devil Tales
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devil Tales
Last played on
For The Good Times
Koffin Kats
For The Good Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For The Good Times
Last played on
Graveyard Tree Zero
Koffin Kats
Graveyard Tree Zero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Graveyard Tree Zero
Last played on
Asylum (album: Forever For Hire)
Koffin Kats
Asylum (album: Forever For Hire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Koffin Kats Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist