ModjoFormed 1998. Disbanded 2002
Modjo

1998
Modjo Biography (Wikipedia)
Modjo was a French house musical duo made up of producer Romain Tranchart (born 9 June 1976) and vocalist Yann Destagnol (a.k.a. Yann Destal, born 14 July 1978). They had major success with their hit single "Lady (Hear Me Tonight)".
Modjo Tracks
Lady (Hear Me Tonight)
Lady
