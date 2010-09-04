Ulali
Ulali is a Native American women's a cappella group. Founded in 1987, it includes Pura Fé (Tuscarora/Taino), Soni (Mayan, Apache, Yaqui), and Jennifer Kreisberg (Tuscarora).
Ulali's sound encompasses an array of indigenous music including Southeast United States choral singing (pre-blues and gospel) and pre-Columbian music. Ulali's live performances address Native struggles and accomplishments.
The group was first called "Pura Fe'" and included three female singers and three males. Later, the group became a duo comprising singers, Soni Moreno and Pura Fé before eventually becoming a trio.
Shan Ooh Jhee
Ulali
Shan Ooh Jhee
Shan Ooh Jhee
Mahk Jchi
Ulali
Mahk Jchi
Mahk Jchi
Makh Jchi
Ulali
Makh Jchi
Makh Jchi
