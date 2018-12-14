Bill KirchenBorn 29 June 1948
Bill Kirchen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04b64fa5-c3de-4863-81fb-5784e4839961
Bill Kirchen Biography (Wikipedia)
William Knight "Bill" Kirchen (born June 29, 1948) is an American rockabilly guitarist, singer and songwriter. He was a member of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen from 1967 to the mid-1970s and is known as a "The Titan of The Telecaster" for his musical prowess on the guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Kirchen Tracks
Sort by
Wine Wine Wine
Bill Kirchen
Wine Wine Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine Wine Wine
Last played on
Wine Wine Wine (6 Music Session, 19 Mar 2017)
Bill Kirchen
Wine Wine Wine (6 Music Session, 19 Mar 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine Wine Wine (6 Music Session, 19 Mar 2017)
Last played on
Wine, Wine, Wine.
Bill Kirchen
Wine, Wine, Wine.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine, Wine, Wine.
Last played on
Wine, Wine, Wine (Do Your Stuff)
Bill Kirchen
Wine, Wine, Wine (Do Your Stuff)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine, Wine, Wine (Do Your Stuff)
Last played on
Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)
Bill Kirchen
Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)
Last played on
Hot Rod Lincoln
Bill Kirchen
Hot Rod Lincoln
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Rod Lincoln
Last played on
Semi-truck
Bill Kirchen
Semi-truck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Semi-truck
Last played on
Truck Stop At The End of The World
Bill Kirchen
Truck Stop At The End of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truck Stop At The End of The World
Last played on
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
Bill Kirchen
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bill Kirchen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist