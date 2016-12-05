The Saturdays Biography (BBC)
The Saturdays were formed in 2007. Frankie Sandford and Rochelle Humes were old friends from their days in S Club 8 (having taken part in the CBBC auditions for the young band/TV show hybrid in 2001), and they answered a call to audition potential members of a new girl band, where they met Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White.
Their success was immediate. First single If This Is Love took the band into The top 10; their second, Up, went Top 5. And by the time Issues had peaked at No.4 in January 2009 the band’s first album Chasing Lights was also in the Top 5. That year they also appeared at their first Radio 1 Big Weekend (they came back for more in 2013), pretended to be a band called The Syrens in the BBC series Myths and released their cover of Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough as one of the official songs of Comic Relief. It went to No.2.
Their first headlining tour came next, named after their single Work, and paving the way for the success of Forever Is Over, their last single of 2009 (written by James Bourne of Busted with Kelly Clarkson in mind). On a roll, they steamed into 2010 with the singles Ego and Missing You, and the mini-album Headlines!, lightly mocking their tabloid-friendly status.
The next couple of years were a blur, with a reality TV show (Chasing the Saturdays), an American record deal, their first UK No.1 (What About Us), Frankie taking time out from the band due to her pregnancy and several arresting Live Lounge performances (not least their version of Drake’s Hold On, We’re Going Home). Rochelle had already appeared on Strictly Come Dancing specials twice by the time Frankie signed up for the main show in 2014, and she made it all the way to the final, beaten only by Caroline Flack.
The Saturdays Biography (Wikipedia)
The Saturdays was a British-Irish girl group based in London, England. The group formed during the summer of 2007 and have been on hiatus since 2014. The line up consisted of Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White. They were formed through Fascination Records, a sub-division of Polydor Records, who gave them an instant record deal with the label. As soon as the contract was finalised, the Saturdays went on tour with Girls Aloud during their Tangled Up Tour. The group's music style is pop, however throughout their career their management have experimented with dance-pop and electropop. Throughout their career, songwriters and producers Ina Wroldsen, Steve Mac, Camille Purcell and Quiz & Larossi have been heavily involved to help create their music.
In July 2008, the Saturdays released their debut single, "If This Is Love", which resulted in the band achieving their first top ten hit. They released their debut album, Chasing Lights, in 2008 and charted at number nine on the UK Albums Chart. It was accredited platinum certification by the BPI and also produced three more top ten singles—"Up", "Issues" and "Just Can't Get Enough". "Work" was also released from the album. The group's first concert tour, The Work Tour, took place in 2009. Wordshaker was released as the group's second album and produced top 10 hits—"Forever Is Over" and "Ego". After the release of "Ego", The Saturdays decided to release their first mini album in 2010, Headlines!, which also produced top 10 hits—"Missing You" and "Higher", which featured guest vocals from Flo Rida. The Headlines Tour was the group's second concert tour. Their third album, On Your Radar, was released in 2011 and saw the release of two top 10 singles—"Notorious" and "All Fired Up".
- The Saturdays find out they're No. 1!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016w00p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016w00p.jpg2013-03-25T19:18:00.000ZThe Saturdays find out they're No. 1 on the Official Chart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016vbl4
The Saturdays find out they're No. 1!
- The Saturdays - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016fvct.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016fvct.jpg2013-03-16T10:00:00.000ZThe Saturdays drop by and play Pie Tennis!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016fvcz
The Saturdays - Interview
The Saturdays Tracks
Sort by
All Fired Up
Higher (feat. Flo Rida)
Just Can't Get Enough
Higher
Up
What About Us
Issues
Just Can't Get Enough
30 Days
Forever Is Over
Ego
If This Is Love
What About Us (feat. Sean Paul)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: The Saturdays
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Live Lounge: The Saturdays
Live Lounge: The Saturdays
Live Lounge: The Saturdays
