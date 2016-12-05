The Saturdays were formed in 2007. Frankie Sandford and Rochelle Humes were old friends from their days in S Club 8 (having taken part in the CBBC auditions for the young band/TV show hybrid in 2001), and they answered a call to audition potential members of a new girl band, where they met Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

Their success was immediate. First single If This Is Love took the band into The top 10; their second, Up, went Top 5. And by the time Issues had peaked at No.4 in January 2009 the band’s first album Chasing Lights was also in the Top 5. That year they also appeared at their first Radio 1 Big Weekend (they came back for more in 2013), pretended to be a band called The Syrens in the BBC series Myths and released their cover of Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough as one of the official songs of Comic Relief. It went to No.2.

Their first headlining tour came next, named after their single Work, and paving the way for the success of Forever Is Over, their last single of 2009 (written by James Bourne of Busted with Kelly Clarkson in mind). On a roll, they steamed into 2010 with the singles Ego and Missing You, and the mini-album Headlines!, lightly mocking their tabloid-friendly status.

The next couple of years were a blur, with a reality TV show (Chasing the Saturdays), an American record deal, their first UK No.1 (What About Us), Frankie taking time out from the band due to her pregnancy and several arresting Live Lounge performances (not least their version of Drake’s Hold On, We’re Going Home). Rochelle had already appeared on Strictly Come Dancing specials twice by the time Frankie signed up for the main show in 2014, and she made it all the way to the final, beaten only by Caroline Flack.