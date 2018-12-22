K-SoloBorn 17 April 1968
K-Solo
1968-04-17
K-Solo Biography (Wikipedia)
K-Solo (born Kevin Madison on April 17, 1968) is an American rapper from Central Islip, New York who, along with Redman, EPMD, Das EFX, and Keith Murray, was part of the Hit Squad in the 1990s.
K-Solo Tracks
Your Mom's In My Business
K-Solo
Your Mom's In My Business
Your Mom's In My Business
The Head Banger (feat. K-Solo & Redman)
EPMD
The Head Banger (feat. K-Solo & Redman)
The Head Banger (feat. K-Solo & Redman)
