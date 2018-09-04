Elizabeth Layton
Elizabeth Layton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04b5c9a2-9038-48f7-8dd5-0cd1f157d813
Elizabeth Layton Tracks
Sort by
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
Singer
Last played on
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Last played on
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Last played on
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
Ludwig van Beethoven
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
Last played on
The Fiddler's child [Sumarovo dite] - ballad for orchestra
Leos Janáček
The Fiddler's child [Sumarovo dite] - ballad for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Fiddler's child [Sumarovo dite] - ballad for orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist