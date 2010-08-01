The ScruffsUS power pop band. Formed 1975
The Scruffs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04b49bd0-f9e6-4bf7-9f56-ae000de97e0c
The Scruffs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Scruffs are an American power pop group formed in Memphis, Tennessee in 1974 by writer/guitarist/vocalist Stephen Burns along with guitarist David Branyan, bassist Rick Branyan, and drummer Zeph Paulson. Although their line up has changed many times over the years, The Scruffs, centered around Burns, have continued to release records up through the 2010s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Scruffs Tracks
Sort by
Lucifer's Concerto in the key of D
The Scruffs
Lucifer's Concerto in the key of D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucifer
The Scruffs
Lucifer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucifer
Last played on
The Scruffs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist