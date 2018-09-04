John Serry (born 1954, John Serry Jr., in New York City) is a jazz pianist and composer, as well as a composer of contemporary classical music works that feature percussion, on which he also doubles. His debut solo album was 'Exhibition' (1979 Chrysalis Records), for which he received a Grammy Nomination (Best Instrumental Arrangement) for his composition, 'Sabotage'. The players included Carlos Vega drums, Jimmy Johnson bass, Gordon Johnson bass, Bob Sheppard saxophone/woodwinds, Gordon Gottlieb percussion and Barry Finnerty guitar. His second album, 'Jazziz' (1980 Chrysalis Records) received four stars in Downbeat Magazine and feature review of the month in Keyboard magazine; it was also the inspiration for the naming, in 1983, of JAZZIZ magazine by publisher Michael Fagien. The personnel was the same as that of 'Exhibition', except with Mike Sembello on guitar. Serry's 3rd album was 'Enchantress' (1996 Telarc) about which Downbeat Magazine wrote: "He has a strong sense of melody, his touch is confident, his ideas are sensible and his playing is beautifully controlled." Of 'Enchantress', Jim Aikin wrote in Keyboard magazine: "What a pleasure to find that he is back, still turning out charts that turn heads by turning corners." and Hilary Grey wrote in JazzTimes: "Serry's fleet fingered runs on songs like the jaunty, catchy 'DYT it' are both technically impressive and subtle." 'Enchantress' was recorded after Serry had been awarded the Grand Prize in the 1995 JAZZIZ magazine 'Keyboards on Fire' pianist/composer competition, judged by Dave Brubeck and Bob James (grand piano awarded by Steinway). The musicians were John Riley drums, Gerry Niewood and Ralph Bowen sax and Tom Brigandi bass. All of the compositions (and arrangements) for all three albums were by Serry and he was Producer for 'Exhibition' and 'Jazziz'.