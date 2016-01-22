Mr Twin Sister, formerly Twin Sister, is an American band from Long Island. Their music has been described as chill wave, indie pop, dream pop, and disco. They have been compared to Cocteau Twins and Portishead. They have toured the US and Europe and have so far released three EPs and three LPs.

The band members are singer Andrea Estella, keyboardist Dev Gupta, bassist Gabe D'Amico, guitarist-singer Eric Cardona, and drummer Bryan Ujueta.