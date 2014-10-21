Steve Kipner (born Steven Alan Kipner, 1950) is an American-born Australian multi-platinum-selling songwriter and record producer, with hits spanning a 40-year period, including chart-topping songs such as Olivia Newton-John's "Physical", Chicago's Grammy-nominated "Hard Habit to Break", "Genie in a Bottle" by Christina Aguilera, for which he won an Ivor Novello Award for International Hit of the Year, Natasha Bedingfield's "These Words", "The Hardest Thing" by 98 Degrees, "He Loves U Not" by Dream, "Stole" by Kelly Rowland, The Script's "Breakeven" and "The Man Who Can't Be Moved", and most recently, American Idol Season 8 Kris Allen's first top 5 single debut "Live Like We're Dying", and "Fight for This Love" by Cheryl Cole.