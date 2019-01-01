Cascada (Spanish for Waterfall) are a German dance music act founded in 2004 by singer Natalie Horler, DJ Manian and DJ Yanou. They are best known for their hit singles "Everytime We Touch", "What Hurts the Most", "Evacuate the Dancefloor" and "Miracle". Cascada have sold over 30 million albums worldwide, an estimated 15 million digital downloads, and have an estimated net worth of over 7 million. Cascada represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden. While being one of the most successful acts of the dance music genre itself, Cascada was named the most successful German act of the 21st century.

In 2010, Cascada's music was the most downloaded of all time in the dance category after David Guetta.

In 2018, Cascada has more than a billion views on YouTube including over 100 million views for their hit Everytime We Touch.