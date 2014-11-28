Architeq
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04ac4b0d-4b49-4727-8509-e12c4a6264c2
Architeq Tracks
Sort by
Birds of Prey
Architeq
Birds of Prey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birds of Prey
Last played on
Sleeping Bear Lament (TAKE Remix from the album 'Wild Angels')
Architeq
Sleeping Bear Lament (TAKE Remix from the album 'Wild Angels')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind Games
Architeq
Mind Games
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind Games
Last played on
Sleeping Bear Lament (TAKE mix)
Architeq
Sleeping Bear Lament (TAKE mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping Bear Lament (TAKE mix)
Last played on
Fox Tails
Architeq
Fox Tails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fox Tails
Last played on
Architeq Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist