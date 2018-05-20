Lloyd LovindeerJamaican singer / DJ
Lloyd Lovindeer
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04a7dfc4-8dc7-4362-9aba-950e493b5182
Lloyd Lovindeer Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Lovindeer (born c.1948), often credited simply as Lovindeer, is a Jamaican dancehall deejay, best known for his song "Wild Gilbert".
Lloyd Lovindeer Tracks
CRICKET/Cricket Lovely Cricket (Edit)
Lloyd Lovindeer
Last played on
