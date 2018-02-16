Darq E FreakerBorn 14 February 1987
Darq E Freaker
1987-02-14
Darq E Freaker Biography (Wikipedia)
Darq E Freaker (born Jeremiah Valentino Ntéh, 14 February 1988) is an English electronic music producer / DJ from Peckham, London, England. He is best known for his work with American rapper Danny Brown and as a member of grime collective Nu Brand Flexxx. Freaker has released multiple EPs, most notably "Cherryade" on Oil Gang and "Blueberry" which features Danny Brown. Freaker released 'Minger" on UK record label Numbers in June 2014.
Darq E Freaker Tracks
Red Velvet
Butterscotch
Next H*e
2C-I
Do It 4 U (feat. D∆WN)
Roger Rabbit
Spin A Man
Girls
Hallucinate
Ironside
B4U (feat. Rachel Foxx)
Gully
Par
