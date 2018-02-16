Darq E Freaker (born Jeremiah Valentino Ntéh, 14 February 1988) is an English electronic music producer / DJ from Peckham, London, England.] He is best known for his work with American rapper Danny Brown and as a member of grime collective Nu Brand Flexxx. Freaker has released multiple EPs, most notably "Cherryade" on Oil Gang and "Blueberry" which features Danny Brown. Freaker released 'Minger" on UK record label Numbers in June 2014.