Darq E Freaker (born Jeremiah Valentino Ntéh, 14 February 1988) is an English electronic music producer / DJ from Peckham, London, England.] He is best known for his work with American rapper Danny Brown and as a member of grime collective Nu Brand Flexxx. Freaker has released multiple EPs, most notably "Cherryade" on Oil Gang and "Blueberry" which features Danny Brown. Freaker released 'Minger" on UK record label Numbers in June 2014.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia