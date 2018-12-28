John HardingViolinist. Born 1950
John Harding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04a5bd1d-0a4b-4e16-b84d-70c0d0697217
John Harding Biography (Wikipedia)
John Harding (born 1950) Hon DMus Newcastle is an internationally renowned violinist. He has travelled the world as a soloist, teacher, concertmaster, chamber musician, conductor and recording artist.
Violin Sonata (Con moto; Ballade [Con moto]; Allegretto; Adagio)
Leos Janáček
Circulo (Op.91)
Joaquín Turina
Piano Quintet in A major 'The Trout' (Op.114 (D.667)
Franz Schubert
Three Pieces for violin and piano (Arabesque, Carnavalesque)
Arthur Benjamin
Ch'io mi scordi di te...? Non temer, amato bene (K.505) (concert aria)
Joan Carden, John Winter, The Orchestra of Sydney, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & John Harding
