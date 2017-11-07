Pierre DegeyterBelgian socialist & composer. Born 8 October 1848. Died 26 September 1932
Pierre Degeyter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1848-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04a29d4f-b89b-4d49-9352-c7d3e29f15dc
Pierre Degeyter Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Chrétien De Geyter (8 October 1848 – 26 September 1932) was a Belgian socialist (who later became a communist) and a composer, known for writing the music of The Internationale.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Degeyter Tracks
Sort by
The Internationale
Pierre Degeyter
The Internationale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Internationale
Last played on
The Internationale
Pierre Degeyter
The Internationale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Internationale
Performer
Last played on
The Internationale
Pierre Degeyter
The Internationale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Internationale
Ensemble
Last played on
Internationale
Pierre Degeyter
Internationale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Internationale
Ensemble
Last played on
Pierre Degeyter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist