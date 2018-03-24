Kay Boutilier (born July 31, 1985) better known by her stage name, My Name Is Kay, or just simply as Kay and now Goldilox, is a Canadian singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Reserve Mines, Nova Scotia, she left Cape Breton Island after graduating from Holy Angels High School in 2005. A struggling artist, Kay eventually moved to Vancouver, B.C., and turned to the Internet to widen her audience and increase her chances of being discovered. Her first music video, released for her debut single "My Name Is Kay", turned into a YouTube sensation, with hits topping 480,000. The song also charted on the Canadian Hot 100, debuting at No. 80, and peaking at No. 63. She now tours Paris as a DJ, under the name yung goldilox. She released her debut EP under the name Goldilox called Skin via Sony Music Entertainment and has since released an independent single Michael's Song.

She has opened for such artists as Hedley and LMFAO.