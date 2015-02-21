Kryst the ConquerorFormed August 1987. Disbanded April 1994
Kryst the Conqueror
1987-08
Kryst the Conqueror Biography (Wikipedia)
Kryst the Conqueror (Pronounced "Christ the Conqueror") was an American Christian metal project formed in August 1987 by two former members of the horror punk band, The Misfits. The project was led by bassist Jerry Only, who adopted a new stage name, "Mo the Great" (or alternately, "Mocavious Kryst"), and his younger brother, guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein. The band fused fantastical and sci-fi imagery with religious themes and messages. The band has also been referred to as a "guitar shop project", as Only and Doyle constantly tweaked and refined their instruments throughout the band's existence, in an attempt to create what they felt would be the ultimate bass and guitar.
