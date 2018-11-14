Clem SnideFormed 1991
Clem Snide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/049d86e6-be73-4cb9-b498-0b6103ae3cb1
Clem Snide Biography (Wikipedia)
Clem Snide is an alt-country band featuring Eef Barzelay (guitar, vocals), Brendan Fitzpatrick (bass) and Ben Martin (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clem Snide Tracks
Sort by
Tiny European Cars (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
Clem Snide
Tiny European Cars (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fill Me With Our Light (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
Clem Snide
Fill Me With Our Light (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love The Unknown
Clem Snide
I Love The Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love The Unknown
Last played on
Joan Jett Of Arc
Clem Snide
Joan Jett Of Arc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joan Jett Of Arc
Last played on
Sound Of German Hip-Hop (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
Clem Snide
Sound Of German Hip-Hop (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance
Clem Snide
Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance
Last played on
Beautiful
Clem Snide
Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful
Last played on
Dues For Jesus Blues (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
Clem Snide
Dues For Jesus Blues (6 Music Session, 1 Jun 2005)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End of Love
Clem Snide
End of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End of Love
Last played on
Moment in the Sun
Clem Snide
Moment in the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moment in the Sun
Last played on
Fill Me With Your Light
Clem Snide
Fill Me With Your Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fill Me With Your Light
Last played on
The Dairy Queen
Clem Snide
The Dairy Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dairy Queen
Last played on
Playlists featuring Clem Snide
Clem Snide Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist