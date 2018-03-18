Junior TuckerBorn 1966
Junior Tucker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/049a1690-9de9-47c4-ad02-9c26a51717ff
Junior Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Tucker, known as Junior Tucker (born 1966 in Trenchtown, Kingston, Jamaica), is a Jamaican reggae singer, who started his career in secular music but who now sings Christian music. His hits included "Happy" and his own composition, "Don't Test".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Junior Tucker Tracks
Sort by
Give it up
Junior Tucker
Give it up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give it up
Last played on
Dont Test
Junior Tucker
Dont Test
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Test
Last played on
Sound Of A Lifetime
Junior Tucker
Sound Of A Lifetime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound Of A Lifetime
Last played on
Under My Skin
Junior Tucker
Under My Skin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under My Skin
Last played on
Love Of A Lifetime
Junior Tucker
Love Of A Lifetime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Of A Lifetime
Last played on
Junior Tucker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist