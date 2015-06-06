John LeachCimbalom
John Leach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04984cf1-c6b1-4752-bf5e-18f724461207
John Leach Tracks
Sort by
Main Title Theme (from The Ipcress File)
John Barry
Main Title Theme (from The Ipcress File)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053dk1x.jpglink
Main Title Theme (from The Ipcress File)
Last played on
The Search
John Barry
The Search
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Search
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evnc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-01T00:24:44
1
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist