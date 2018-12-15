The ThrillsIrish indie rock. Formed 2001
The Thrills
2001
The Thrills Biography (Wikipedia)
The Thrills are an Irish rock band, formed in 2001 in Dublin, Ireland. The band was founded by lead vocalist Conor Deasy and guitarist Daniel Ryan, guitarist and bass player Padraic McMahon, pianist Kevin Horan and drummer Ben Carrigan. Their big break came with their debut album, So Much for the City, which became an Irish number one and charted at number 3 in the UK. The band's sound has been described as "inspired by classic American pop of the late '60s and early '70s" by Rovi and "an ocean-soaked, harmony-heavy homage to California's dreamy dreams, shaking ground, and unrelenting sunshine" by Pitchfork Media.
The Thrills Tracks
Big Sur
The Thrills
Big Sur
Big Sur
Santa Cruz You're Not That Far - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Santa Cruz You're Not That Far - Glastonbury 2003
Don't Steal Our Sun - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Don't Steal Our Sun - Glastonbury 2003
Whatever Happened To Corey Haim - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Whatever Happened To Corey Haim - Glastonbury 2003
Old Friends Need Lovers - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Old Friends Need Lovers - Glastonbury 2003
Say It Ain't So - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Say It Ain't So - Glastonbury 2003
Say It Ain't So - Glastonbury 2003
Till The Tide Creeps In - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Till The Tide Creeps In - Glastonbury 2003
Big Sur - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Big Sur - Glastonbury 2003
Big Sur - Glastonbury 2003
Your Love Is Like Vegas - Glastonbury 2003
The Thrills
Your Love Is Like Vegas - Glastonbury 2003
One Horse Town
The Thrills
One Horse Town
One Horse Town
Don't Steal Our Sun
The Thrills
Don't Steal Our Sun
Don't Steal Our Sun
Nothing Changes Around Here
The Thrills
Nothing Changes Around Here
Whatever Happened To Corey Haim?
The Thrills
Whatever Happened To Corey Haim?
Whatever Happened To Corey Haim?
Not For All The Love In The World
The Thrills
Not For All The Love In The World
Not For All The Love In The World
Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far)
The Thrills
Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far)
Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far)
Say It Ain't So
The Thrills
Say It Ain't So
Say It Ain't So
The Thrills Links
